Time has come for Brazil to redeem JBS investments, official says
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月13日 / 下午5点42分 / 1 个月前

Time has come for Brazil to redeem JBS investments, official says

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The president of Brazil’s state development bank BNDES said that “the time has come for Brazilian to redeem their investments” in JBS SA, the scandal-ridden meatpacker in which the lender’s investment arm has a 21 percent stake.

BNDES President Paulo Rabello de Castro made the remarks in his verified Twitter account, without elaborating. Currently BNDES is involved in a legal dispute with the controlling Batista family over control of JBS, the world’s No. 1 meatpacker.

BNDES Participações SA, the bank’s investment arm, sought to push JBS Chief Executive Officer Wesley Batista out through a lawsuit with the backing of other minority shareholders. Efforts to contact press representatives for the bank were not immediately successful. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Bruno Federowski; editing by Diane Craft)

