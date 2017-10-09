FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil prosecutors to investigate if J&F violated leniency deal
2017年10月9日 / 晚上9点48分 / 9 天前

Brazil prosecutors to investigate if J&F violated leniency deal

1 分钟阅读

BRASILIA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors in the Brazilian capital have opened an investigation into whether holding company J&F Investimentos SA violated the terms of a leniency deal, press representatives for the prosecutors office said on Monday.

J&F Investimentos, which manages the fortune of the Batista family, including a controlling stake in JBS SA, the world’s largest meatpacker, agreed in May to pay a record fine of 10.3 billion reais ($3.2 billion) for its involvement in corruption. ($1 = 3.19 reais) (Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

