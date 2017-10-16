Brazil brothers who control JBS to face insider trading trial

SAO PAULO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The controlling shareholders of Brazil’s JBS SA, the world’s largest meatpacker, will face trial for alleged insider trading and market manipulation, a federal court confirmed on Monday.

Joesley and Wesley Batista were charged last week for carrying out stock and foreign exchange transactions based on knowledge of their plea deal in a corruption case.

Prosecutors say the Batistas saved 138 million reais ($43 million) by selling JBS shares before news of the plea deal broke. Their testimony led to corruption charges against President Michel Temer, whom they say arranged for millions in political bribes.