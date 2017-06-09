FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil attorney general asks court for access to full terms of J&F settlement
2017年6月9日 / 晚上11点26分 / 2 个月前

Brazil attorney general asks court for access to full terms of J&F settlement

BRASÍLIA, June 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's attorney general's office has asked a federal court to grant it access to the full terms of a leniency agreement signed between J&F Investimentos and federal prosecutors regarding multiple graft probes, according to a document seen by Reuters on Friday.

Under the financial terms of the deal, which have already been disclosed, J&F agreed to pay a fine of 10.3 billion reais ($3.13 billion) as compensation for the role of its executives in a sprawling corruption scandal threatening to topple Brazilian President Michel Temer.

The attorney general, the government's lawyer who defends its interests in court, asked to gain full access to the terms of the deal, the document showed.

The terms were signed in the context of four ongoing federal police probes known as Greenfield, Sepsis, Cui Bono and Weak Flesh. These investigations cover a wide range of claims including corruption at the pension funds of state-run companies, bribery of food inspectors and alleged fraud in loans granted by federal banks such as Caixa Econômica Federal .

These probes have implicated units of J&F including the world's largest meatpacker JBS SA and eucalyptus pulp producer Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, which are owned by the Batista family.

As part of the settlement, J&F executives including the Batista brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista admitted to paying bribes to nearly 1,900 politicians in exchange for political favors.

The attorney general said it wants to ascertain whether the state would be fully compensated for losses incurred as a result of the evidence found under these investigations.

In the latest series of setbacks involving the company and its shareholders, the federal police on Friday raided the offices of JBS in São Paulo to investigate the alleged use of insider information in financial market dealings.

$1 = 3.2959 reais Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Diane Craft

