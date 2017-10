SAO PAULO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - A Brazilian appeals court denied on Friday two habeas corpus requests for the Chief Executive Officer of JBS, Wesley Batista, and his brother Joesley. Both are now in custody in São Paulo.

The board of the company was holding off talks about appointing a new CEO until the appeals court decided on the appeal, Reuters reported on Thursday. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer)