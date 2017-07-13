FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
22 天前
JBS says Brazil court has cleared unit sale to Minerva
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月13日 / 中午12点24分 / 22 天前

JBS says Brazil court has cleared unit sale to Minerva

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, July 13 (Reuters) - JBS SA, the world's No. 1 meatpacker, said on Thursday that a Brazilian appeals court has cleared a planned $300 million sale of a South American meatpacking unit to rival Minerva SA.

In a ruling late on Wednesday, the Regional Federal Court of the 1st Region in Brasilia allowed JBS to engage in "purchases and sales of any assets of its own, especially that that encompasses meatpacking assets in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay." The ruling overturned a June 21 decision by Federal Judge Ricardo Leite to block the deal, on grounds a sale could harm a probe against JBS's controlling Batista family.

Efforts to obtain the ruling from the court's press office were not immediately successful. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)

