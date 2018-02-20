FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2018 / 10:52 PM / 更新于 an hour ago

Brazil court commutes prison sentence of former JBS CEO Batista to house arrest -Globo TV

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - A Brazilian court has released former JBS SA CEO Wesley Batista from prison and put him under house arrest, GloboNews cable news channel reported on Tuesday.

The court also said his brother Joesley Batista should be released from prison and put under house arrest, but Joesley Batista will remain in jail under a separate arrest order issued by Brazil’s Supreme Court. Representatives for JBS and for J&F Investimentos, the holding company owned by the family, declined to comment. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, Aluisio Alves and Alberto Alerigi; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

