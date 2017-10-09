FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazilian justice extends arrest of Olympic Committee head Nuzman
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#奥运新闻
2017年10月9日 / 晚上11点56分 / 9 天前

Brazilian justice extends arrest of Olympic Committee head Nuzman

2 分钟阅读

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - A Brazilian federal judge on Monday extended the custody of Brazil’s national Olympic committee head Carlos Nuzman, who was arrested last Thursday in connection with a corruption investigation.

The decision by Judge Marcelo Bretas means there is no deadline for Nuzman, 75, who was originally to be held five days, to be released from custody.

Nuzman and Brazil’s national Olympic committee (COB) were provisionally suspended by the International Olympic Committee on Friday.

Nuzman, a former IOC member and now an honorary member, is accused of arranging more than $2 million in bribes to get the IOC to pick Rio de Janeiro as host of the 2016 Olympic Games and also faces allegations including corruption and money-laundering. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Nuzman asked for a leave of absence as head of the Brazilian Olympic Committee on Saturday to work on his defense.

Rio was awarded the Games in 2009, beating out Chicago, Tokyo and Madrid. The COB was suspended because it was responsible for Rio’s bid to stage the Games, the IOC said last Friday.

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Peter Cooney

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below