Brazil's Nuzman charged in 2016 Olympic Games bribes investigation
2017年10月18日 / 下午1点40分 / 3 天前

Brazil's Nuzman charged in 2016 Olympic Games bribes investigation

1 分钟阅读

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian prosecutors charged the former head of the national Olympics committee (COB), Carlos Nuzman, and five other people on Wednesday with racketeering based on a probe of alleged bribery to win the selection of Rio de Janeiro to host the 2016 Games.

Nuzman, who was suspended by the International Olympic Committee and arrested in Rio on Oct. 5, was charged with criminal organizing, money laundering and violating currency laws. Others charged with corruption included former Rio state Governor Sergio Cabral and former COB director Leonardo Gryner in connection with a $2 million payment to guarantee votes for Rio, the prosecutors’ office said. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing and additional reporting by Anthony Boadle in Brasilia)

