FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazilian President Temer faces new corruption charges
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月14日 / 晚上8点43分 / 1 个月前

Brazilian President Temer faces new corruption charges

1 分钟阅读

BRASILIA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer was charged on Thursday with obstruction of justice and racketeering, the office of the prosecutor general said in a statement on its website. It will now be up to the lower house of Congress to vote on whether or not the president should stand trial before the Supreme Court.

The charge is related to the plea-bargain testimony by executives at the world’s largest meatpacker, JBS SA. They have accused Temer of taking bribes in return for political favors and conspiring to stifle testimony that would implicate him. Temer has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. Last month, the lower house rejected a prior corruption charge Temer faced, that he took bribes from JBS officials. (Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Brad Brooks; Editing by Brad Haynes)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below