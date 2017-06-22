FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
Brazil justice sends Temer graft probe to top prosecutor
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月22日 / 晚上11点09分 / 1 个月前

Brazil justice sends Temer graft probe to top prosecutor

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

BRASILIA, June 22 (Reuters) - A justice at Brazil's Federal Supreme Court has delivered to the country's top prosecutor the bulk of an investigation into allegations that President Michel Temer took bribes in exchange for political favors doled out to meatpacker JBS SA.

The office of Justice Edson Fachin said it sent a copy of the probe to Prosecutor-General Rodrigo Janot on Thursday, who will have five days to lodge formal charges against Temer. Under Brazilian law, the probe has to be overseen by Fachin, who approved the graft probe into Temer in May.

The allegations are based on plea-bargain testimony from members of the family that controls JBS, who said they paid Temer at least $4.6 million in bribes since at least 2010 to help win lucrative government contracts, resolve massive tax disputes with the government and help obtain free loans from state development bank BNDES.

The five-day deadline stems from the potential expiration of the preventive detention of a former Temer aide who was accused of receiving bribes on behalf of the president.

Temer has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. Efforts to contact Temer's lawyer for comments were unsuccessful. (Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below