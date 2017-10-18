FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Odebrecht asks Brazil Supreme Court to silence Venezuela ex-prosecutor
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月18日 / 晚上7点10分 / 3 天前

Odebrecht asks Brazil Supreme Court to silence Venezuela ex-prosecutor

1 分钟阅读

BRASILIA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Engineering group Odebrecht SA asked Brazil’s Supreme Court on Wednesday to threaten fines against Venezuela’s former chief prosecutor to stop her from divulging information from the company’s confidential plea bargain testimony.

In December, Odebrecht and affiliated petrochemical company Braskem SA agreed to pay $3.5 billion in fines to settle a political bribery investigation with U.S., Brazilian and Swiss authorities. Aspects of the testimony in that deal have remained confidential when they involved countries where Odebrecht did not reach a settlement with prosecutors. (Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Editing by Richard Chang)

