UPDATE 1-Brazil's Odebrecht seeks to stop leaks by ex Venezuelan prosecutor
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月18日 / 晚上9点30分 / 3 天内

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details of injunction, background)

By Ricardo Brito

BRASILIA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Odebrecht SA asked Brazil’s Supreme Court on Wednesday to threaten fines against Venezuela’s former chief prosecutor to stop her from leaking information from the engineering group’s confidential plea bargain testimony.

In an injunction seen by Reuters, Odebrecht lawyers said leaks by ousted top prosecutor Luisa Ortega were undermining company efforts to cooperate with other governments. It asked that she be fined 50,000 reais ($15,770) a day if she continued to divulge information.

In December, Odebrecht and affiliated petrochemical company Braskem SA agreed to pay $3.5 billion in fines to settle a political bribery investigation with U.S., Brazilian and Swiss authorities. Aspects of the testimony that involved countries where Odebrecht did not reach a settlement with prosecutors have remained confidential.

Ortega was fired by a newly elected constituent assembly in August, months after she broke with Venezuela’s socialist President Nicolas Maduro and became a vocal critic of his unpopular government. She fled to Bogota by boat and said she feared for her life.

During a visit to Brasilia days later, Ortega accused Diosdado Cabello, vice president of Maduro’s Socialist Party, of receiving $100 million from Odebrecht through a Spanish company owned by two of his cousins.

Ortega said she would deliver documents on Odebrecht to U.S., Mexican, Spanish and Brazilian authorities implicating Maduro and other members of his government in illegal acts.

$1 = 3.1706 reais Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Editing by Richard Chang

