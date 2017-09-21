FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BNDES CFO says bank in talks to give back $41.5 bln to Brazilian government next year
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁"危险且短视"
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁"危险且短视"
2017年9月21日 / 下午4点04分 / 1 个月前

1 分钟阅读

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Chief Financial Officer of state-owned Brazilian development bank BNDES, Carlos Tadeu de Freitas, told reporters in an event on Thursday the bank is in talks with the federal government to give back 130 billion reais ($41.5 billion) next year.

Freitas confirmed the bank will give back to Brazilian Treasury 50 billion reais this year. BNDES may look for credit abroad but will not sell the stakes in companies it holds through its investment arm BNDESPar to pay back the government, he added. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer)

