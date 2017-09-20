FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's BNDES agrees to return $50 bln to govt in 2017 -source
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月20日

Brazil's BNDES agrees to return $50 bln to govt in 2017 -source

2 分钟阅读

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian state development bank BNDES agreed to return 50 billion reais ($16.04 billion) to the National Treasury this year as requested by the government, a person with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters on Wednesday.

BNDES president Paulo Rabello de Castro last week said he disagreed with the plan, which also included the transfer of 130 billion reais in 2018 to help reduce government debt.

The source, who requested anonymity because the decision has not yet been formally announced, said the amount to be returned in 2018 remains under discussion as the bank is looking for alternative funding sources.

BNDES is preparing to return 33 billion reais to the government as early as next week and 17 billion reais in October, the source added.

Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said after an event in New York that talks with BNDES were still ongoing.

BNDES did not comment. ($1 = 3.1177 reais) (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

