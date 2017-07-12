FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
24 天前
Brazil state banks, government to bolster funding for cities
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月12日 / 下午2点46分 / 24 天前

Brazil state banks, government to bolster funding for cities

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

BRASILIA, July 11 (Reuters) - Brazil on Wednesday announced a program to boost infrastructure investments by municipal governments, demonstrating President Michel Temer's efforts to maintain a positive agenda despite a corruption trial that could remove him from office.

The government will offer up to 11.7 billion reais ($3.6 billion) in funding for local works in partnership with private companies and state-controlled banks Banco do Brasil SA and Caixa Economica Federal, Planning Minister Dyogo Oliveira said.

State development bank BNDES also expects to disburse 10 billion reais over the next year to fund projects by states and cities, bank Chief Executive Officer Paulo Rabello de Castro said.

The program adds to the government's efforts to revive a recession-hit economy, with a swelling budget deficit prompting the government to increasingly rely on private concessions and partnerships. Greater investments in cities may also help Temer secure congressional support from deputies to block a corruption trial that could remove him from office later this month.

Temer was charged last month in connection with a graft scheme involving JBS SA, the world's biggest meatpacker. Executives said the president took bribes to resolve tax matters and facilitate loans from state-run banks.

Temer has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. ($1 = 3.2254 reais) (Reporting by Silvio Cascione and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below