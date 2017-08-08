FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 天内
Brazil's gov't says will not propose income tax hike to Congress
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
2017年8月8日 / 晚上10点33分 / 5 天内

Brazil's gov't says will not propose income tax hike to Congress

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

BRASILIA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - President Michel Temer's government has no plans to propose an increase in income tax to Congress, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Speaking in Sao Paulo on Tuesday morning, Temer said his government was assessing changes to income tax, but no decision has been reached yet, as his government scrambles to find revenue to plug a wide budget deficit. Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said earlier that any studies on an income tax hike were just preliminary. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by David Gregorio)

