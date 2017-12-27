FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nordex and Siemens-Gamesa vie for major Brazilian wind farm contracts
December 27, 2017 / 7:32 PM / 更新于 5 hours ago

Nordex and Siemens-Gamesa vie for major Brazilian wind farm contracts

Luciano Costa

2 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Wind turbine makers Nordex SE and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA are vying for contracts with companies that won major auctions last week to build new wind farms in Brazil, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

Projects whose licenses were auctioned last week total 1.5 gigawatt in capacity and will require 8.5 billion reais ($2.6 billion) to be built, according to industry data.

According to the sources, Nordex, which absorbed Acciona’s wind power business last year, is in talks with Italy’s Enel Green Power SpA to supply turbines to projects that total 630 megawatts in capacity. Siemens-Gamesa may supply turbines to projects won by France’s Voltalia SA, Enel SpA, Portugal’s EDP Renovaveis SA and Brazil’s Neoenergia SA, added the people.

The sources, who spoke on Tuesday and Wednesday, asked for anonymity because negotiations are private.

General Electric Co is vying for a contract to supply Brazilian generation company Omega Geração SA. A joint venture between European Energy AS and Eólica Tecnologia may buy equipment from Denmark’s Vestas Wind Systems AS , the sources added.

Nordex-Acciona, Siemens-Gamesa and GE did not reply to requests for comment. Enel, Omega, Voltalia, EDP and Neoenergia declined to comment. Vestas said it does not usually disclose contracts under negotiation. Eólica Tecnologia said is considering importing machines to build the wind farms, without elaborating. ($1 = 3.31 reais) (Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

