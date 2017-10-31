FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cargill's Brazil unit sees infrastructure investments as possible
2017年10月31日 / 下午2点21分 / 更新于 19 小时前

Cargill's Brazil unit sees infrastructure investments as possible

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - An executive at Cargill Inc’s Brazil unit said the company may consider making investments in infrastructure projects like roads and rail in the country, a leading producer of grains such as soybeans and corn.

“There are areas at the company which may take an interest,” Paulo Sousa, grains and oilseeds supply chain head at Cargill Agrícola SA, said in relation to such investments. Sousa, who spoke on the sidelines of an event hosted by Mato Grosso state to attract private investments in road infrastructure, said the company is among the two largest users of freight services in Brazil. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

