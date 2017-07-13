FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
22 天前
Brazil's Abiove says cancellation of shipping contracts 'inevitable' due to road blockade
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月13日 / 下午3点40分 / 22 天前

Brazil's Abiove says cancellation of shipping contracts 'inevitable' due to road blockade

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, July 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's oilseeds industry group Abiove on Thursday said cancellation of contracts to ship grains including soy and corn through certain Brazilian Northern ports is "inevitable" after protests blocking a key highway.

The blockade is preventing trucks from unloading grains at the riverside port of Miritibuba, in the state of Pará, from where they are sent to the port of Barcarena before hitting export markets. Abiove estimates grains stored at Barcarena are enough to load ships for only another week. (Reporting by Ana Mano and José Roberto Gomes)

