March 8, 2018 / 7:06 PM / 更新于 12 hours ago

Monsanto wins approval in Brazil for GM soy seed Intacta2 Xtend

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, March 8 (Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of Monsanto Co said on Thursday it received commercial approval from Brazilian regulator CTNBio for its genetically-modified soy seed Intacta2 Xtend, a variety resistant to weed killer dicamba, Monsanto said in a statement sent to Reuters.

The new seed can also protect the crop against most species of Spodoptera caterpillars, Monsanto said, adding that it plans to start selling the new technology in Brazil in 2020. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Leslie Adler)

