Brazil ports group sees $47 mln in losses from Para protests
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月12日 / 晚上11点47分

Brazil ports group sees $47 mln in losses from Para protests

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian private ports association ATP on Wednesday said it was expecting 150 million reais ($47 million) worth of losses from protests this month on a highway in northern Para state.

ATP said in a statement to Reuters that the losses would be caused by a lack of grains for transport from the riverside city of Miritituba, where grains traders Cargill Inc and Bunge Ltd opened terminals in recent years. Protesters blocking the highway have decried President Michel Temer's veto of legislation that would have reduced the area under protection at a national forest in the region. ($1 = 3.21 reais) (Reporting by Jose Roberto Gomes; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

