Brazil signs agreement for system to speed up imports of agrochemicals
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
中共十九大
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
深度分析
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
中国财经
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月25日 / 晚上7点52分 / 更新于 2 小时内

Brazil signs agreement for system to speed up imports of agrochemicals

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Agriculture Ministry has signed an agreement for use of a system of the national revenue service that will speed up imports of products used in agriculture, such as agrochemicals and fertilizers, through the Port of Santos, Brazil’s busiest, according to a statement on Wednesday.

The ministry said companies to benefit by the agreement include Basf SE, Bayer AG, Ihara Science Corp, Adama Agricultural Solutions and U.S.-based DuPont. The system will at a later stage be available at the Port of Paranaguá and in Rio de Janeiro as well, the ministry said.

Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Leslie Adler

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
