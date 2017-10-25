Brazil signs agreement for system to speed up imports of agrochemicals

SAO PAULO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Agriculture Ministry has signed an agreement for use of a system of the national revenue service that will speed up imports of products used in agriculture, such as agrochemicals and fertilizers, through the Port of Santos, Brazil’s busiest, according to a statement on Wednesday.

The ministry said companies to benefit by the agreement include Basf SE, Bayer AG, Ihara Science Corp, Adama Agricultural Solutions and U.S.-based DuPont. The system will at a later stage be available at the Port of Paranaguá and in Rio de Janeiro as well, the ministry said.