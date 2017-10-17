FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年10月17日 / 下午3点08分 / 4 天内

Brazil hails WTO decision in chicken case against Indonesia

1 分钟阅读

BRASÍLIA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - A Brazilian foreign ministry official praised a World Trade Organization (WTO) decision regarding a dispute opposing the country and Indonesia, saying it will effectively remove barriers on chicken trade.

Carlos Cozendey, economic affairs undersecretary at the ministry, told a press conference on Tuesday the Brazilian government believes it is possible to start exporting chicken to Indonesia next year following the ruling. Brazil said a WTO panel recognized Indonesia imposed unjustified restrictions on chicken trade. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Ana Mano)

