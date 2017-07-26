FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil meatpacker JBS calls meeting sought by shareholder BNDESpar
2017年7月26日 / 晚上10点39分 / 10 天内

Brazil meatpacker JBS calls meeting sought by shareholder BNDESpar

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, July 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's JBS SA has called a shareholder meeting on Sept 1 to address concerns over potential losses raised by BNDESpar, the investment arm of Brazilian state development bank and holder of 21 percent of the meatpacker, the company said on Wednesday.

BNDES chief executive officer Paulo Rabello de Castro called for the meeting last month to propose a reshuffling of the meatpacker's board and to seek steps to address a credit shortfall and assess potential losses caused by executives. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves)

