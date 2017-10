RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - A consortium formed by Petróleo Brasileiro SA and Exxon Mobil Corp won two blocks in Brazil’s Campos basin at an oil auction on Wednesday with bids totaling 3.44 billion reais ($1.08 billion), oil regulator ANP said.

$1 = 3.19 reais Reporting by Pedro Fonseca and Alexandra Alper; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Richard Chang