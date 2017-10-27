FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Temer sees $30 bln pre-salt investments, $130 bln in royalties
2017年10月27日

Brazil's Temer sees $30 bln pre-salt investments, $130 bln in royalties

1 分钟阅读

BRASILIA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer said Friday’s auction of pre-salt offshore oil blocks will generate investments of more than 100 billion reais ($30.8 billion) in Brazil by the winning oil companies.

“We had an excellent result,” Temer said in a statement. He said the exploration of the pre-salt reserves should bring in about $130 billion in royalties and other revenues, and the investments will create 500,000 new jobs for Brazil. ($1 = 3.2462 reais) (Reporting by Anthony Boadle)

