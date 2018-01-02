FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil oil production slips 1.21 pct in November - ANP
频道
专题
监管下半场中国信用债压力前高后低 防御当先结构性机会可期
狗年展望
监管下半场中国信用债压力前高后低 防御当先结构性机会可期
焦点：全流通试点给H股添上涨动力 投资者憧憬港版股权分置改革行情
深度分析
焦点：全流通试点给H股添上涨动力 投资者憧憬港版股权分置改革行情
伊朗最高领导人指责伊朗的敌人煽动动乱 美国斥之为“胡说”
时事要闻
伊朗最高领导人指责伊朗的敌人煽动动乱 美国斥之为“胡说”
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 2, 2018 / 5:27 PM / 更新于 11 hours ago

Brazil oil production slips 1.21 pct in November - ANP

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Brazil’s oil output fell 1.21 percent in November from the previous month, regulator ANP said in a statement on Tuesday, after state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA carried out maintenance work at some production units.

ANP said oil output was 2.595 million barrels of oil per day in November. Natural gas production was 113 million cubic meters per day, compared with 115 million in October.

Crude production in the pre-salt area, where oil is trapped under a layer of salt beneath the ocean floor off Brazil’s eastern coast, ended November at 1.3 million bpd, the data showed. Pre-salt natural gas production was 51.7 million cubic meters. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Susan Thomas)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below