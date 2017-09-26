FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Brazil oil regulator clears 11 companies to bid for presalt areas
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月26日 / 下午2点46分 / 22 天前

TABLE-Brazil oil regulator clears 11 companies to bid for presalt areas

2 分钟阅读

    SAO PAULO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's oil regulator ANP
said on Tuesday it has authorized 11 companies to bid in
auctions next month for exploration and production rights in the
presalt region off the Brazilian coast.
    Ten of the companies cleared to participate are foreign, and
one is Brazilian, ANP said in a statement.
    All already have oil and gas exploration and production
contracts in Brazil, except for Malaysia's Petronas Carigali SDN
BHD, the regulator said.
    The government's second and third rounds of bidding for
presalt areas are scheduled for Oct. 27. The first round was in
2013.
    In Brazilian petroleum parlance, the term presalt refers to
giant offshore oil deposits. They are located several kilometers
(miles) below the surface of the Atlantic Ocean, making their
exploitation a costly challenge.
    
    * Companies approved for the second presalt round:
 Company                            Parent Co HQ
 ExxonMobil Exploração Brasil Ltda  United States
 Petrogal Brasil SA                 Portugal
 Petróleo Brasileiro SA             Brazil
 Repsol Sinopec Brasil SA           Spain
 Shell Brasil Petróleo Ltda         United Kindgom
 Statoil Brasil Óleo e Gás Ltda     Norway
 Total E&P do Brasil Ltda           France
 Petronas Carigali SDN BHD          Malaysia
   
    * Companies approved for the third presalt round:
 Company                            Parent Co HQ
 BP Energy do Brasil Ltda           United Kingdom
 CNODC Brasil Petróleo e Gás Ltda   China
 ExxonMobil Exploração Brasil Ltda  United States
 Petrogal Brasil SA                 Portugal
 Petróleo Brasileiro SA             Brazil
 - QPI Brasil Petróleo Ltda         Qatar
 Petronas Carigali SDN BHD          Malaysia
 Repsol Exploración SA              Spain
 Shell Brasil Petróleo Ltda         United Kingdom
 Statoil Brasil Óleo e Gás Ltda     Norway
 Total E&P do Brasil Ltda           France
 
 (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by W
Simon)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below