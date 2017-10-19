FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's former Olympic chief to stand trial in Rio 2016 bribes case
中共十九大
#奥运新闻
2017年10月19日 / 晚上9点12分 / 2 天内

Brazil's former Olympic chief to stand trial in Rio 2016 bribes case

1 分钟阅读

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s former head of the national Olympics committee (COB), Carlos Nuzman will stand trial for his role in a corruption case involving alleged bribery aimed at making Rio de Janeiro the host of the 2016 Games, a Brazilian judge decided on Thursday.

Nuzman, 75, was indicted on charges of racketeering, money laundering and violating currency laws, and five others face trial for corruption. He has denied any wrongdoing. (Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

