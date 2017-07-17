FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
19 天前
CORRECTED-Brazil's Petrobras oil output rises 0.6 pct in June
2017年7月17日 / 中午11点49分 / 19 天前

CORRECTED-Brazil's Petrobras oil output rises 0.6 pct in June

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

(In second paragraph, please read "Total Petrobras oil and natural gas production in Brazil and abroad" instead of "total oil and natural gas production in Brazil")

SAO PAULO, July 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's Petrobras produced 2.2 million barrels per day of crude oil on average in June in the South American country, a 0.6 percent increase over the prior month, the state-owned company said on Monday.

Natural gas production rose 1.8 percent to 80.3 million cubic meters per day, the company added. Total Petrobras oil and natural gas production in Brazil and abroad reached 2.81 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in June, the company said. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

