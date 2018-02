BRASILIA, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Michel Temer said on Friday that he will not run in the October 7 election and denied that a federal security intervention in Rio de Janeiro state was designed to improve his low approval ratings.

“I am not a candidate and I won’t be a candidate,” Temer, a former vice president who took office when leftist Dilma Rousseff was impeached in 2016, said in an interview with Radio Bandeirantes. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)