February 7, 2018 / 5:55 PM / in 17 hours

Brazil minister says changes to pension reform guarantee passage

1 分钟阅读

BRASILIA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Brazil’s cabinet minister in charge of political affairs said on Wednesday that the government believes recent amendments to a pension reform bill will result in 314 members of the lower house voting in favor of it, five more than required to pass it.

Carlos Marun told reporters that the measure should be voted on this month and head to the Senate, where he forecast a vote in March. The government is pressing hard to trim social security to rein in surging public debt. (Reporting by Ricardo Brito Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

