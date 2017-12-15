FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Engie, Elecnor win licenses to build power lines in Brazil
December 15, 2017 / 3:27 PM / a day ago

Engie, Elecnor win licenses to build power lines in Brazil

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - French energy group Engie SA and Celeo Redes, a firm controlled by Spain’s Elecnor , won licenses on Friday to build and operate power transmission lines in Brazil for 30 years during a government-sponsored auction in Sao Paulo.

The projects awarded to the two companies will demand investments of around 3 billion reais, Brazil’s regulator Aneel said. In total, 47 groups are bidding for 11 lots of lines in the ongoing auction in Brazil’s B3 exchange. (Reporting by José Roberto Gomes; Writing by Ana Mano and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

