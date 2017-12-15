FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Engie, Elecnor, Sterlite win licenses to build Brazil power lines
频道
专题
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
深度分析
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
深度分析
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
深度分析
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 15, 2017 / 4:52 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Engie, Elecnor, Sterlite win licenses to build Brazil power lines

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details of projects, winners, context)

By José Roberto Gomes

SAO PAULO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - French energy group Engie SA , Spain’s Elecnor, India’s Sterlite Power Grid and Brazilian company Neoenergia SA were among winners in a government auction of licenses to build power transmission lines in the country.

The four companies won rights on Friday to the largest projects on offer. The power lines they will build will draw combined investments of 7.17 billion reais ($2.16 billion), according to estimates by Brazil’s electricity regulator Aneel.

Some 47 companies registered to present bids at the ongoing auction at Sao Paulo’s stock exchange B3. On Friday, Brazil’s government is awarding licenses for 11 power transmission projects with total investments projected at about 9 billion reais.

This is the first of four power sector auctions scheduled by the government to take place over coming days, as Brazil speeds up plans to attract local and foreign investments and try to boost a nascent economic recovery.

India’s Sterlite won the license for the largest project on offer on Friday, a roughly 1,000-km (621-mile) line running through the northern states of Pará and Tocantins.

The licenses include a 30-year contract to operate the lines, with pre-defined annual revenues coming from the tariffs to be charged for the service.

$1 = 3.3210 reais Reporting by José Roberto Gomes; Writing by Ana Mano and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Susan Thomas

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below