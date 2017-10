SAO PAULO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - China’s State Power Investment Corp will pay 7.18 billion reais ($2.25 billion) for a license to operate the São Simão hydropower plant, which was previously run by Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, according to the result of a Brazilian government auction on Wednesday.

The amount represents a 6.5 percent premium to the minimum bid price set by the government. ($1 = 3.1957 reais) (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by W Simon)