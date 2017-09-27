FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's power auction met expectations, planning minister says
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月27日 / 下午3点05分 / 21 天前

Brazil's power auction met expectations, planning minister says

1 分钟阅读

BRASILIA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government is satisfied with Wednesday’s auction of operating licenses for four hydroelectric plants in Brazil, which ended in line with expectations, Planning Minister Dyogo Oliveira wrote on Twitter.

China’s State Power Investment Corp, France’s Engie SA and Italy’s Enel Spa agreed to pay a combined 12.12 billion reais ($3.8 billion) to operate the hydroelectric dams. The amount raised is 10.1 percent above the 11 billion reais minimum asking price the government had set for the auction. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

