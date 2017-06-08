FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil state aims to sell Cesp stake by September, sources say
2017年6月8日 / 晚上7点04分 / 2 个月前

Brazil state aims to sell Cesp stake by September, sources say

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, June 8 (Reuters) - The Brazilian state of São Paulo plans to sell control of Cia Energética de São Paulo SA at an auction scheduled by around September, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

São Paulo owns 40.5 percent of Cesp, and it holds 95 percent of the power generator's common shares. A full sale of the state's stake could fetch almost 2 billion reais ($611.5 million), based on current prices, according to Thomson Reuters calculations. ($1 = 3.2705 reais) (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Ana Mano; and Leslie Adler)

