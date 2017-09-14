FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Shell to invest $2 bln per year in Brazil through 2020
2017年9月14日 / 下午5点12分 / 1 个月前

UPDATE 1-Shell to invest $2 bln per year in Brazil through 2020

1 分钟阅读

(Adds details)

SAO PAULO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of Royal Dutch Shell PLC will invest $2 billion per year in the country through 2020, Flávio Rodrigues, the unit’s director of government relations and regulatory affairs, said at an industry event on Thursday.

The investment plan does not include potential bids for oil exploration areas, he said, which the government will auction off in September and October.

On average, the oil company produced 325,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the first quarter, Rodrigues added. (Reporting by Alex Alper; writing by Ana Mano, editing by G Crosse)

