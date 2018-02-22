FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2018 / 5:10 PM / a day ago

Brazil's defense minister says SpaceX, Boeing interested in launching from Amazon base

1 分钟阅读

BRASILIA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s defense minister said on Thursday that SpaceX, Boeing and other companies have expressed interest in launching rockets from the South American nation’s Alcantara military base near the equator, and that a delegation of interested parties visited the site late last year.

Defense Minister Raul Jungmann told reporters that the government hopes that “several countries” and companies decide to make use of Brazil’s base. He did not indicate how far along any talks were. SpaceX and Boeing did not immediately reply to request for comment. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle in Brasilia)

