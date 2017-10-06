FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil Supreme Court sends telecom bill back to Senate
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月6日 / 下午2点00分 / 12 天前

Brazil Supreme Court sends telecom bill back to Senate

2 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Supreme Court ordered the head of the Senate to reconsider proposed amendments to a bill overhauling regulation of telecommunications companies in a decision announced late on Thursday, holding up enactment of the long-awaited new rules.

The telecom reform is aimed at updating a concession-based model that had created uncertainty about the value of the industry’s fixed-line assets.

In the ruling, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered the head of the Senate to analyze the amendments proposed to the bill and, if all formal requirements are met, submit them to a vote before the full chamber of the Senate.

The order comes after 13 opposition senators sought an injunction barring President Michel Temer from signing the bill into law, the Supreme Court said in a statement on its website. The bill was poised to become law in December after passing committees in both houses of Congress.

A new regulatory framework is seen as crucial to helping Brazilian carrier Oi SA to secure new investments after the company made the country’s largest ever bankruptcy filing to restructure 65 billion reais ($20.5 billion) of debt.

For years, Brazilian telecommunication companies have argued that a new regulatory framework would unlock billions of dollars of investments in an industry hampered by mandatory spending on old technology.

$1 = 3.16 reais Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Susan Thomas

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below