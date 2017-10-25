FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Congress blocks corruption charges against President Temer
2017年10月25日 / 晚上10点37分 / 更新于 1 小时内

Brazil's Congress blocks corruption charges against President Temer

1 分钟阅读

BRASILIA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The lower house of Brazil’s Congress voted on Wednesday to reject charges filed by prosecutors against President Michel Temer in a case involving bribes allegedly paid by meatpacker JBS SA, sparing him trial by the Supreme Court.

With 136 lawmakers voting to throw out the charges, and given a quorum of 477 of them present, Temer’s opponents could no longer reach the 342 votes required to authorize the top court to put him on trial. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Sandra Maler)

