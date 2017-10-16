FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-State Grid, Eletrobras to deliver line for Brazil dam early
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月16日 / 晚上8点22分 / 5 天内

UPDATE 1-State Grid, Eletrobras to deliver line for Brazil dam early

3 分钟阅读

(Adds background, project details, comments throughout)

By Luciano Costa

SAO PAULO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - State Grid Corp of China and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA will start commercial operation of a key power transmission line for Brazil’s Belo Monte dam in December, two months ahead of schedule, an official told Reuters on Monday.

“We are looking to complete the work in October, run tests through November and start commercial operation in December,” said Newton Zerbini, head of a joint venture named BMTE, created by State Grid and Eletrobras to build the line.

The early operation would allow BMTE to also start charging transmission fees before expected.

This is the first of two high-capacity lines expected to bring electricity from Belo Monte, built in the northern Pará state in the Amazonian Xingu river, to Brazil’s Southeast, the country’s leading power consuming region.

Belo Monte had already been impacted by the collapse of Spanish infrastructure conglomerate Abengoa, who was in charge of another high-capacity line whose construction was abandoned in 2015.

The anticipation will allow Belo Monte, the world’s third largest hydropower dam with 11,233 megawatts, to start several turbines that are already installed but so far could not produce energy since there was no way to transport it.

Belo Monte shareholders include power companies Eletrobras, Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA, Neoenergia SA and mining company Vale SA.

The first high-capacity line, with 2,000 kilometers (1,240 miles), will cut through the jungle from Pará passing by Tocantins and Goiás in central Brazil and reaching Minas Gerais, in a location near the border with industrialized Sao Paulo state.

The Brazilian government is keen to have more power from Belo Monte available in the Southeast, since below-average rains in recent months have cut hydropower production and forced more expensive generation through thermal plants, increasing power costs for companies and families.

Brazil’s government confirmed it has already received a request by BMTE for an early start of the line. It said its environmental agency Ibama is conducting an inspection during this week before granting the venture an operational license.

The second line, which is being built by State Grid as well, is expected to enter operation only in 2019. (Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Marguerita Choy)

