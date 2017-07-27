FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Vale to cut capex, eyes net debt goal of under $15 bln
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
Brazil's Vale to cut capex, eyes net debt goal of under $15 bln

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 27 (Reuters) - Executives at Brazil's Vale said on Thursday the world's top producer of iron ore would continue cutting capital expenditure and was eyeing a net debt goal of less than $15 billion, without specifying a time frame.

The company had said it aimed to cut net debt down to a range of $15 billion to $17 billion this year. On a conference call following second-quarter results, Vale Chief Executive Officer Fabio Schvartsman said the company was uncomfortable with higher mining royalties unveiled by the government earlier this week. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Marta Nogueira)

