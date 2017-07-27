FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vale CEO says hopes to reach $15 bln in net debt in 2018
2017年7月27日 / 晚上6点42分 / 9 天前

Vale CEO says hopes to reach $15 bln in net debt in 2018

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 27 (Reuters) - The chief executive officer of Brazil's Vale said on Thursday that the world's top iron ore producer would seek to lower net debt to $15 billion next year.

CEO Fabio Schvartsman made the comments on a third conference call following second quarter results that missed expectations due to a currency swing, rising costs and weaker iron ore prices.

Schvartsman had said earlier in the day that he hoped to lower net debt to beneath the previously stated year-end 2017 goal of $15 billion to $17 billion but did not specify a time frame. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Tom Brown)

