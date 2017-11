SAO PAULO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The board of Brazilian food processor BRF SA has appointed José Aurélio Drummond Jr as its new chief executive officer, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

Drummond, who previously ran Brazilian energy company Eneva SA and the Latin American operations of appliance maker Whirlpool Corp and aluminum producer Alcoa Corp , will replace Pedro Faria, effective Dec. 22. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Leslie Adler)