Brazil's BRF and China's COFCO sign agreement on food safety
2017年11月8日 / 下午2点05分 / 更新于 21 小时前

Brazil's BRF and China's COFCO sign agreement on food safety

1 分钟阅读

(Repeats to add dropped word in headline)

SAO PAULO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Brazil’s BRF SA and a subsidiary of China’s COFCO Corp signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to boost cooperation on food safety and quality controls, the Brazilian company said in a statement on Wednesday.

BRF’s CEO Pedro Faria said in the statement that China’s market is a priority for BRF and the agreement with Cofco Meat Holdings Ltd should allow the two companies to improve product quality. BRF is a shareholder in Cofco Meat since its IPO in Hong Kong last year, BRF’s vice president Simon Cheng said in the statement. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)

