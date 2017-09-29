Brazil's BRF says South Korea okays Brazil pork imports -statement

SAO PAULO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian food company BRF SA said on Friday that for the first time in history domestic meat producers will be allowed to sell pork to South Korea, citing a list divulged by the Asian importer a day earlier.

All meatpackers cleared to supply the South Korean market are based in Santa Catarina state, including BRF’s Campos Novos plant, BRF said in a statement.

Per capita pork consumption in South Korea is 40 kilograms per year, and the country is among the world’s largest pork importers. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Bernadette Baum)