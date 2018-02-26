FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#世界移动通信大会
#半岛局势
#比特币
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 26, 2018 / 7:00 PM / 更新于 12 hours ago

Brazil's BRF chairman calls board meeting after funds request

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The chairman of Brazilian food processor BRF SA, Abilio Diniz, said on Monday he is calling an extraordinary meeting of the board for March 5, after a request by pension funds over the weekend.

Pension funds Petros and Previ, the two largest BRF shareholders, asked Diniz to schedule the meeting to discuss their request to replace the firm’s entire board of directors following its worst annual results ever.

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below