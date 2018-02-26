Brazil's BRF chairman calls board meeting after funds request

SAO PAULO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The chairman of Brazilian food processor BRF SA, Abilio Diniz, said on Monday he is calling an extraordinary meeting of the board for March 5, after a request by pension funds over the weekend.

Pension funds Petros and Previ, the two largest BRF shareholders, asked Diniz to schedule the meeting to discuss their request to replace the firm’s entire board of directors following its worst annual results ever.