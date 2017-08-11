FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 天内
Brazil's BRF readies discount brand as antitrust restrictions end
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
2017年8月11日 / 下午2点37分 / 2 天内

Brazil's BRF readies discount brand as antitrust restrictions end

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA will launch a discount brand aimed at the domestic market, executives said on a Friday conference call to discuss second-quarter results.

The launch of the new brand comes as Brazil's antitrust agency Cade lifts restrictions established in 2011, when it approved the merger of Sadia and Perdigão, creating BRF SA.

The new brand will be aimed at a niche representing some 30 percent of the Brazilian processed food market, executives said. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

